Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call

Letang (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

The fact that Letang took part in power-play drills at Tuesday's game-day skate is a pretty good indication he will be in action against the Canes. The blueliner figures to pair up with Brian Dumoulin and could split time on the No. 1 PP with Justin Schultz. Once Tanger is back in the lineup, Zach Trotman should find himself relegated to the press box.