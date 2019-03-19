Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call
Letang (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
The fact that Letang took part in power-play drills at Tuesday's game-day skate is a pretty good indication he will be in action against the Canes. The blueliner figures to pair up with Brian Dumoulin and could split time on the No. 1 PP with Justin Schultz. Once Tanger is back in the lineup, Zach Trotman should find himself relegated to the press box.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Still not ready to return•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains out Saturday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Ditches non-contact sweater•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains back in Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Slated to miss clash with Caps•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: On ice in non-contact garb•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...