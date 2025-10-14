Letang (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Ducks on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

The fact that Letang worked with the Pens' No. 2 power-play unit during Monday's practice would seem to indicate the blueliner will be ready to play. The veteran is poised to pair up with 19-year-old rookie Harrison Brunicke on the second pairing, while Matt Dumba makes his Penguins debut. Through three games this season, Letang remains pointless despite averaging 2:29 of ice time with the man advantage -- though he has recorded just five shots, which explains his lack of offensive production.