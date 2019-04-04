Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call Thursday
Letang (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Detroit on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Letang could be on the verge of returning to the Penguins' lineup following a four-game stint on the shelf. If the dynamic blueliner doesn't get clearance to play versus Detroit, he figures to be a near lock for Saturday's clash with the Rangers in order to get a final tuneup before the playoffs start. Once back to 100 percent, the Montreal native should continue logging over 25 minutes of ice time per game.
