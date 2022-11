Letang (illness) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Letang is averaging 23:24 of ice time through the first nine games of the season, including 4:23 with the man advantage. As such, the defenseman's potential absence would be a huge blow for the Penguins on both ends of the ice. If Letang does miss out, Jeff Petry figures to step into the No. 1 power play while Chad Ruhwedel would jump into the lineup.