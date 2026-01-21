Letang (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with Calgary, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Letang hasn't been officially ruled out is certainly good news for a Pens squad that is already without Erik Karlsson (lower body). If Letang can't give it a go Wednesday, either Jack St. Ivany or new addition, Ilya Solovyov, could slot into the lineup in a third-pairing role.