Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call

As expected, Letang (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.

Letang was also considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against New York, but was ultimately unable to go. The offensive-minded blueliner's status should be confirmed once his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.

