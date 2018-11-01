Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call
As expected, Letang (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.
Letang was also considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against New York, but was ultimately unable to go. The offensive-minded blueliner's status should be confirmed once his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Making trip with team•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Two assists, plus-5 Thursday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Earns assist Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.