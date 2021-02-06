Letang (lower body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's road game against the Islanders.

Letang missed Monday's game and has been recovering since then. The 33-year-old is on the road trip, and the team will evaluate him before or during warmups. If Letang's available, he'll draw into the first pairing and the first power-play unit. Through nine games, he's produced three assists, 21 shots on net, 18 hits and 10 blocked shots.