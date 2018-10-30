Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time decision Tuesday
Letang (lower body) will be a game-time call against the Islanders on Tuesday.
Letang only attended a portion of Monday's practice due to what coach Mike Sullivan described as a nagging injury. Historically, Sullivan has used game-time decision as the closest he would get to confirming a player was going to be in the lineup, so it would seem more likely than not that the blueliner will suit up. In the event he doesn't play, Juuso Riikola would rejoin the blue line and could slot into the power play as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.