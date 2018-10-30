Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time decision Tuesday

Letang (lower body) will be a game-time call against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Letang only attended a portion of Monday's practice due to what coach Mike Sullivan described as a nagging injury. Historically, Sullivan has used game-time decision as the closest he would get to confirming a player was going to be in the lineup, so it would seem more likely than not that the blueliner will suit up. In the event he doesn't play, Juuso Riikola would rejoin the blue line and could slot into the power play as well.