Letang (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Buffalo, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Letang didn't play in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Boston because of the illness. If he's able to draw back into the lineup, Chad Ruhwedel will likely be a healthy scratch. Letang would also probably serve on the No. 1 power-play unit at the expense of Jeff Petry.