Letang generated an assist in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Lightning.

Letang has scored just once in 22 games this season but has added 11 helpers over that stretch. With his drop from the No. 1 power-play unit, Letang's production with the man advantage has dried up with zero power-play points. A far cry from the 20-plus PP points he registered in each of the last two seasons. Still, Letang should still be capable of reaching the 40-point threshold for the seventh consecutive season.