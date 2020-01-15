Play

Penguins' Kris Letang: Garners assist

Letang snagged an assist versus the Wild on Tuesday.

It was the first power-play point for Letang in his last eight appearances despite having logged 3:03 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch. The Montreal native continues to be bogged down in an eight-game goalless streak. In Tuesday's clash, the blueliner recorded six shots and should break out of his goal slump soon if he continues peppering opposing netminders with rubber.

More News
Our Latest Stories