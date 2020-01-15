Penguins' Kris Letang: Garners assist

Letang snagged an assist versus the Wild on Tuesday.

It was the first power-play point for Letang in his last eight appearances despite having logged 3:03 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch. The Montreal native continues to be bogged down in an eight-game goalless streak. In Tuesday's clash, the blueliner recorded six shots and should break out of his goal slump soon if he continues peppering opposing netminders with rubber.