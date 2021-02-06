Letang (lower body) will play in Saturday's game against the Islanders.
Letang missed just one game before returning to the lineup. The 33-year-old should slot into the top pairing, where he has logged 24:36 of ice time per game and totaled three assists and 21 shots on net.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Will travel with team•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Ruled out against Rangers•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves Saturday's game with injury•