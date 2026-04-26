Letang scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Letang had gone without a goal over his previous 38 games, with his last tally being Jan. 1 against the Red Wings. His game-winning goal Saturday was his first point over four contests in this first-round series against the Flyers. The defenseman has added eight shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating. Prior to this playoff run, Letang had totaled 90 points over 149 career postseason outings.