Letang dished out two assists -- one shorthanded -- to go with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

Letang has just one goal in his last 14 games, but he's been far from ineffective offensively in that stretch, notching six multi-point performances. The veteran defenseman has also been quietly effective in his own end this season, as Letang's plus-16 rating is tied for the second-best mark of his career, trailing only his plus-21 finish in 2011-12.