Penguins' Kris Letang: Getting on track for playoffs
Letang (upper body) returned to action Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit. He fired five shots, but got no points.
He played 25.52, including 5:11 on the power play and 2:08 shorthanded. Letang has one more game to get back up to speed heading into the postseason.
