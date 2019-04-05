Penguins' Kris Letang: Getting on track for playoffs

Letang (upper body) returned to action Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit. He fired five shots, but got no points.

He played 25.52, including 5:11 on the power play and 2:08 shorthanded. Letang has one more game to get back up to speed heading into the postseason.

