Letang scored a goal and an assist on five shots, fueling the Penguins to a 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday.

Letang opened the scoring Thursday, beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a sharp-angle shot. The Canadian defenceman would also add an assist on Rickard Rakell's power-play goal. This snaps a three-game point drought for Letang and gives him his first points in the month of April. On the season, Letang has 11 goals and 38 points in 61 games.