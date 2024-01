Letang failed to score a goal for his eighth straight game against Vancouver on Thursday but did manage to record an assist.

Letang has been producing plenty of helpers during his current goal slump with 10 assists in his last eight outings. The defenseman's slump isn't for a lack of opportunities, as he has put 21 shots on net over that stretch and is averaging 1:42 of power-play ice time despite being dropped to the No. 2 unit.