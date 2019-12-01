Play

Penguins' Kris Letang: Goals in three straight games

Letang scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Letang upped his goal-scoring streak to three games while logging a team-leading 28:23 of playing time. The veteran defenseman is turning in another productive season for the Penguins, accounting for seven goals and 16 points with a plus-6 rating in 19 games.

