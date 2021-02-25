Letang (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday against the Capitals, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Letang exited Tuesday's matchup with Washington in the third period with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though his departure may have been precautionary. The 33-year-old Letang will slot into his usual spots on the Penguins' top pairing and first power-play unit Thursday.