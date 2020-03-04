Penguins' Kris Letang: Grabs assist in rout

Letang registered an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Ottawa.

While Letang was able to end a three-game pointless streak, he remains stuck in an eight-game goal drought. During his slump, the blueliner has put 21 shots on goal, so his inability to tickle the twine certainly isn't from a lack of trying. With Brian Dumoulin back in the lineup, Letang will be able to play a more offensively-minded game.