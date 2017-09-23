Penguins' Kris Letang: He's baaack

Letang (neck) will make an appearance in Sunday's exhibition home contest against the Blues, theScore reports.

There should be pandemonium the moment that Letang gets spotted in front of the home crowd at PPG Paints Arena. The prolific puck-pushing defenseman hasn't seen game action since Feb. 21, but the newly minted alternate captain worked hard in the offseason in order to get clearance for training camp. Letang produced five goals, 29 assists and 14 points with the man advantage last season, but he missed out on the playoffs which culminated in the team's second Stanley Cup victory in as many years.