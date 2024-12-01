Letang racked up a goal and two assists, all of them on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

The veteran blueliner also fired a game-high eight shots on net with two hits, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. Letang snapped a six-game point drought, sandwiched around a three-game absence due to an illness, with the performance, and Saturday's breakout was the first time this season he's recorded multiple points. His three goals and nine points in 23 appearances is disappointing given his track record, but Letang could be heating up.