Letang (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Capitals due to injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Letang didn't play down the stretch in a tied game, which would have been odd had he not been injured. The severity of Letang's injury isn't known at this time, but there should be an update on his status prior to Thursday's rematch with the Capitals.
