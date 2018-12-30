Penguins' Kris Letang: Just keeps setting guys up

Letang put up three assists in Saturday's 6-1 victory over the Blues.

Letang's strong season has been overshadowed by the likes of Morgan Rielly in Toronto and Mark Giordano in Calgary. But Letang has amassed 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 36 games. That's Norris-worthy in any other year.

