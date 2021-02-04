Letang (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, per Pens Inside Scoop.

Getting Letang back after just one game on the shelf due to his lower-body issue would be a boon for the Penguins' blueline considering John Marino (COVID-19 protocols) has been added to the list of absences. If Tanger is cleared to play, he will almost certainly lead the team in minutes once again and jump back up to the No. 1 power-play unit.