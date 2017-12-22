Penguins' Kris Letang: Leads way against Blue Jackets
Letang turned in a strong showing Thursday against Columbus, collecting an assist on the power play, firing five shots on goal, and netting the shootout winner in 29:42 of ice time.
Letang also picked up four PIM in the chippy affair between the rivals. The top-pairing blueliner had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games, but he got back on track with a dominant night against Columbus. His minus-13 rating is disappointing, but it's hard to complain about his 25 points and power-play production. Letang's monstrous ice time and offensive skill make him a viable fantasy option in virtually any setting.
