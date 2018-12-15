Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves Friday's game

Letang exited Friday's game versus the Bruins with a lower-body injury and didn't return, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As Joakim Nordstrom went down to block a shot, Letang banged his knee hard against Nordstrom's body. Letang needed help getting off the ice and down the tunnel. The initial sight wasn't pretty, and an update on his status should be available in the post-game presser.