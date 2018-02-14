Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves mark on win over Ottawa.

Letang recorded two assists, five shots and a plus-4 rating during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

After marking the scoresheet in five of 17 games since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 2, this was a welcomed breakout showing from the veteran defenseman. Letang now has a respectable 33 points, 158 shots and 48 PIM through 55 games, and Tuesday's strong game improved him to a close-to-manageable minus-11 for the campaign. A strong finish to the season is within reach.