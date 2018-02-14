Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves mark on win over Ottawa.
Letang recorded two assists, five shots and a plus-4 rating during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
After marking the scoresheet in five of 17 games since returning from a lower-body injury Jan. 2, this was a welcomed breakout showing from the veteran defenseman. Letang now has a respectable 33 points, 158 shots and 48 PIM through 55 games, and Tuesday's strong game improved him to a close-to-manageable minus-11 for the campaign. A strong finish to the season is within reach.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...