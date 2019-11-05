Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves Monday's game
Letang left Monday's loss to the Bruins with a lower-body injury.
Letang missed most of the third period after suffering an injury. He's currently being evaluated and there should be more information on the injury tomorrow.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Ends pointless streak•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Pushes point streak to six games•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Corrals two points•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Draws assist in loss to Jets•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.