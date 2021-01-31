Letang (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Rangers with an injury, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Letang apparently got injured in a corner battle with Rangers blueliner Adam Fox midway through the first period. The 33-year-old Letang did not return to the Penguins' bench at the start of the second period. It's another big loss to a Pittsburgh blue line already decimated by injuries early in the season. If he's unable to return Saturday, his next chance to get into the lineup would be Monday versus the Rangers.