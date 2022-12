Letang (stroke) went for a light skate Thursday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

Letang suffered a stroke Monday and was allowed to skate more for his mental well being than to start a return to action. The talented defenseman suffered his first stroke in 2014 and returned to action 72 days later, playing the final three games of the season. There is no timetable for his return at this time.