Penguins' Kris Letang: Lights lamp twice in win
Letang scored two goals on five shots while adding one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
His first goal was a beauty -- Letang collected a loose puck in the Stars' zone, danced around two defenders trying to block shots, and eventually tucked the puck through the five-hole on Anton Khudobin. The 32-year-old blueliner now has four goals and 10 points through eight games to begin the season.
