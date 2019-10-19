Penguins' Kris Letang: Lights lamp twice in win

Letang scored two goals on five shots while adding one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

His first goal was a beauty -- Letang collected a loose puck in the Stars' zone, danced around two defenders trying to block shots, and eventually tucked the puck through the five-hole on Anton Khudobin. The 32-year-old blueliner now has four goals and 10 points through eight games to begin the season.