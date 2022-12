Letang scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.

Letang tied the game 1-1 in the second period with a short-handed goal, his first since returning from a five-game absence following a stroke. The 35-year-old blueliner would add an assist on Jake Guentzel's power-play goal later in the second. Letang now has two goals and 12 assists in 24 games this season while adding 57 hits and 41 blocked shots.