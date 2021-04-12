Letang no longer has credit for an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils due to a scoring change.
Letang initially had an assist on the Penguins' third goal. Instead, his three-game multi-point streak comes to a close with a scoreless outing. The 33-year-old blueliner is at 34 points, 95 shots on net, 70 hits and 51 blocked shots with a plus-13 rating in 41 appearances.
