Letang racked up six assists while adding one shot on net, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-6 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Islanders.

The Penguins scored six times in the second frame, and Letang had a hand in five of those tallies -- becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to record five points in one period. The 36-year-old is up to three goals and 23 points through 33 games on the season, but nine of those points (one goal and eight helpers) have come in the last two contests.