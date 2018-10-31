Penguins' Kris Letang: Making trip with team
Letang (lower body) will join the team for its road matchup against the Islanders on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Letang was a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Tuesday, which means he is likely close to returning. The blueliner's long-term health is certainly the bigger concern for the Penguins, specifically having him available in the postseason, which means they will probably be extra cautious putting him back out on the ice. Don't be surprised to see Tanger labeled with the game-time call tag again Thursday.
