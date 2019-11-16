Play

Penguins' Kris Letang: Missing in action Saturday

Letang (lower body) won't play Saturday against Toronto.

It'll be a fifth consecutive absence for Letang who remains sidelined with a lower-body injury suffered Nov. 4. The Penguins' top man on the blue line has collected 12 points in 15 contests this season. With two days off between games, Letang will hope he can return to game action Tuesday versus the Islanders.

