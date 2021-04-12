Letang fired two shots on goal but did not record a point in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Letang's point streak ended at three games, but he has a goal and five helpers in his last four outings. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to seven tallies, 27 assists, 95 shots on net, a plus-13 rating, 70 hits and 51 blocked shots through 41 outings this season.