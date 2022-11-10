Letang recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Letang set up Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally in the third period. Since Letang missed a Nov. 1 game versus the Bruins, he's collected four helpers in the last three contests. The 35-year-old blueliner is up to eight assists (two on the power play), 21 shots on net, 21 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 12 outings. He's scored double-digit goals in three of the last four seasons, so he'll likely get going in the scoring department eventually.