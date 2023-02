Letang tallied the winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Avalanche.

Letang was all over the stat sheet Tuesday, logging five shots and seven hits before capping the night with a game-winning goal in overtime. The 35-year-old blueliner has five points (three goals, two assists) in four games since his return from an 11-game absence. Letang now has five goals and 16 assists through 32 games this season.