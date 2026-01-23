Letang (upper body) won't be an option for Thursday's matchup in Edmonton and is still considered day-to-day, per Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

While Letang won't be available Thursday, the Penguins will get Erik Karlsson (lower body) back in the lineup in Edmonton. Letang's next chance to suit up will be in Vancouver on Sunday, when Pittsburgh concludes its road trip. Letang has generated three goals, 25 points, 77 shots, 65 hits, 60 blocks and a plus-5 rating across 48 appearances in 2025-26.