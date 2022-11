Letang (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A reason for Letang's absence hasn't been provided yet, but an update should be available at some point in the near future. With Letang out, Chad Ruhwedel will likely draw into the lineup and Jeff Petry should take on a larger role.