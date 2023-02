Letang (illness) will not be available Friday against Anaheim.

Letang has five points over his last four games but he'll be absent from the lineup for the 18th time this season. The 35-year-old is averaging 24:42 of ice time with 21 points through 33 games on the year. Mark Friedman will replace Letang in Friday's lineup and Pittsburgh will be back in action Saturday against the Kings.