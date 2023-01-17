Letang (lower body) won't play Wednesday against Ottawa, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Letang was back with the Penguins for Tuesday's practice following a personal leave of absence. He is listed on injured reserve and is considered to be day-to-day. Letang will get some additional time on the ice to work his way back into game shape before he returns to game action.
