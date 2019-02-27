Penguins' Kris Letang: Not yet skating
Letang (upper body) is making steps in his recovery, but has yet to resume skating, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Considering Letang hasn't been able to get on the ice, it seems unlikely he will be ready for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, though no official recovery timeline has been announced by the team. In the meantime, the club will look to Justin Schultz to provide the offensive firepower from the blue line and to take over Letang's spot on the top power-play unit.
