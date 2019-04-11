Penguins' Kris Letang: Notches assist

Letang bagged a helper in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Letang continues to roll with one goal and three assists in his six games back from an upper-body issue. The elite defenseman also registered four shots, three hits and four blocks in Game 1 while logging 28:38 of ice time, including 3:39 with the man advantage. If the Pens are going to even the series up in Game 2 on Friday, they will probably need Letang to once again write his name on the scoresheet.