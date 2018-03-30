Penguins' Kris Letang: Notches two points Thursday
Letang contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime triumph over the Devils.
Letang lit the lamp himself in the second period before drawing the lone helper on Sidney Crosby's overtime game-winner. The flashy blueliner's 75 appearances are the most he's had in a season since playing the full 82 back in 2010-11, and his season scoring pace of .64 points per game (48/75) is identical to his career mark (434/678).
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Finds twine in disappointing road loss•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves mark on win over Ottawa•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Struggling to score•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Posts two points versus Bruins•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...