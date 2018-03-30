Penguins' Kris Letang: Notches two points Thursday

Letang contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime triumph over the Devils.

Letang lit the lamp himself in the second period before drawing the lone helper on Sidney Crosby's overtime game-winner. The flashy blueliner's 75 appearances are the most he's had in a season since playing the full 82 back in 2010-11, and his season scoring pace of .64 points per game (48/75) is identical to his career mark (434/678).