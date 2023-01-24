Letang (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Florida.

Letang looks set to return to the lineup after practicing with the No. 1 power-play unit but Sullivan wouldn't go so far as to clear him to play against the Panthers. The veteran blueliner has missed the last 11 contests due to his lower-body issue, having last played Dec. 28 versus Detroit. Prior to getting hurt, Letang generated four points in his previous six contests and should offer a decent fantasy upside.