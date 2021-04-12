Letang notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Letang's multi-point streak ended at three games, but the point streak itself is alive at four. He has a goal and six helpers in his last four outings. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to seven tallies, 28 assists, 95 shots on net, a plus-13 rating, 70 hits and 51 blocked shots through 41 outings this season.