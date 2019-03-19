Penguins' Kris Letang: On ice for warmups
Letang (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game in Carolina, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The star blueliner missed the last 11 games after suffering his injury against the Flyers on Feb. 23. Letang's return should send Zach Trotman to the press box, while Letang should be good to go in all fantasy formats.
